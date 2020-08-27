World must hold India accountable for crimes against Kashmiris: FO

–Pakistan seeks access to probe into 9 Pakistani Hindus’ killing in Jodhpur

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically stated that there is no change in its policy on Kashmir dispute and the world community must use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its crimes against Kashmiris.

At his weekly news briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the solution of the lingering dispute lies in granting the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people through a fair and impartial plebiscite under the umbrella of the United Nations (UN).

The spokesperson called upon India to reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of August 5 last year, lift restrictions, release all the prisoners and revoke the draconian laws in the occupied territory. He said the domiciles issued post-August 5, 2019, in the occupied valley should also be declared null and void.

He said that New Delhi should allow unfettered access to the UN Military Observer Group and human rights observers and organizations to the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He warned the world community to be cognizant of the dangerous consequences of India’s belligerent rhetoric and irresponsible actions for peace and security in the region.

The spokesperson termed a so-called charge sheet by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) a mischievous attempt to implicate Pakistan in the Pulwama attack in IOK last year.

He said that in response to a paper shared by the Indian government following the Pulwama attack, Pakistan constituted a high-level investigation team to examine its contents.

Highlighting the developments in the foreign policy domain during last week, the spokesperson referred to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to China on August 20-21 to lead the Pakistan side in the 2nd Round of Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

He said that during the visit, the two sides discussed views on Covid-19, bilateral and international issues besides agreeing to take measures to safeguard mutual interests. The joint communiqué reiterated that the enduring Pakistan-China partnership was the anchor of peace and stability in the region and beyond. Both the countries agreed to further strengthen cooperation to develop anti-Covid-19 vaccines.

Apprising media of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s telephonic conversation with High Council for Reconciliation in Afghanistan Chairman Abdullah Abdullah, the spokesperson said the former emphasised the importance of Pak-Afghan bilateral relations and reiterated commitment to further deepen the ties and enhance cooperation in all fields.

Besides mentioning the five-day visit of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Gabriela Cuevas Barron of Pakistan and her interaction with senior leadership, the spokesperson also condemned the recent drone and missile attacks by Houthi Militia targeting Saudi Arabia.

Pertaining to the death of nine Pakistani Hindu family members in Indian Jodhpur city, the spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s call for providing consular access, presence of Mission’s doctor during postmortem and share updates on the investigation.

When asked about convicted Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav’s case, the spokesperson said that Pakistan is committed to fully implement the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He, however, lamented that India is trying to frustrate Pakistan’s efforts in this regard. He said that the judgment of the ICJ clearly states that the review and reconsideration of Jadhav’s conviction will be as per Pakistani laws. He asked India to cooperate with Pakistani courts on the matter.

Responding to a question about the Afghan peace process, the spokesperson said that it has reached a critical stage. He said that Pakistan desires an early start of the intra-Afghan dialogue after redress of the residual issues. He added that Pakistan believes in an Afghan-led and an Afghan-owned peace process and it will continue to play the role of a facilitator in the peace process.