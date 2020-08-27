Won’t leave people of Karachi alone, vows PM Imran

KARACHI: Expressing concerns over torrential rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the federal government will not leave the people of Karachi alone in this difficult situation.

The prime minister telephoned Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and expressed concern over disturbance of normal life in the metropolis due to recent rains. He ordered Governor Ismail to speed up relief efforts in rain-hit areas of the city and move stranded people to safe places. He also directed for provision of food to people affected by torrential rains.

“The federal government will not leave people of Karachi alone,” said the prime minister and added that he is fully aware of the problems being faced by people of Karachi and monitoring the situation.

Later, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, in a tweet, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is monitoring the situation that has arisen in Karachi due to the torrential rains.

“Briefed PM Imran Khan over Sindh rain situation, Karachi needs special attention. This is an unusual and abnormal rain situation which requires an emergency response. PM is monitoring the situation and assured to take any action required,” tweeted Ismail.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy monsoon rains battered large swathes of the metropolis on Thursday, inundating major roads and low-lying areas and causing severe traffic jams on several major arteries of the city.

Commuters waded through knee-deep waters, chest-deep in some areas, as vehicles were submerged with torrential rains adding to traffic woes. Power outages were also witnessed in many areas as K-Electric’s feeders tripped, suspending power supply.

Knee-deep rainwater also gathered at Saddar, MA Jinnah Road and Tibet Centre, Sohrab Goth, Shara-e-Faisal, Malir and Landhi, Safoora Chowrangi, NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square and People’s Chowrangi.