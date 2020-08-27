NCOC suggests to open educational institutions on top-down basis

ISLAMABAD: As the government is set to reopen educational institutions across the country on Sept 15, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday proposed to follow the top-to-bottom approach, opening the universities first followed by the resumption of classes first in colleges and then schools.

A meeting of the decision-making body, which representatives of various educational institutions in attendance, was held on Thursday to review the situation. The focal representatives of the provincies and administrative units joined via video link.

The meeting clarified the final decision will be taken on Sept 7 as announced earlier.

A statement released after the meeting suggested the timings of various institutions should be reduced by suspending various activities including co-curricular activities to avoid interaction thus reducing the chances of virus spread.

All participants were briefed on the current coronavirus situation in the country. They were also informed about the risks and challenges involved in the opening of educational institutions.

The participants were further informed that the suggestions were finalised after thorough deliberations with experts, academia and think tanks, particularly those who had been working on the reopening of the educational sector.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood told the meeting that the challenge to open educational institutions rests on two questions: what are the indicators for opening, and what measures will be taken to ensure that guidelines are followed.

Mehmood said that the final decision to reopen schools would be taken on September 7 after agreement and input from all relevant stakeholders.

The meeting suggested that the best way to reopen schools, as recommended by health experts, has been to reopen institutions gradually.

The NCOC added that all educational institutions must ensure all relevant COVID-19 protocols are in place before a final decision is taken.

The NCOC apprised the participants that tracking, tracing and testing will help arrest any spread.

“For this, enhanced testing of symptomatic children, teachers and school staff will be very beneficial,” the NCOC said.

All provinces, AJK and GB apprised the NCOC forum about measures being taken, including consultations with various educational institutions in their respective areas, on teachers’ training and coronavirus awareness.

Dr Faisal Sultan told the participants that while the eventual opening will be undertaken after a consultative process, the NCOC and the Health Ministry would closely monitor disease statistics on a daily basis, particularly to assess the likely impact of tourism and Muharram on the opening of educational institutions.

He added that an IT-based monitoring mechanism is being developed to ensure health guidelines and COVID-19 containment measures in this regard.