Ministry shares ways to report blasphemous content on internet

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has asked the citizenry to report the incidents of blasphemy and objectionable or sectarian content on the internet to its research wing for action.

In a statement, a spokesperson said to report any such material to the ministry via email [email protected] or at its Facebook page for its removal and legal action against those responsible. The complaint can also be registered through WhatsApp at +92-06-333-255-5.

According to the country’s cyber laws, publishing or sharing of objectionable content on social media or any such electronic medium is a crime liable to various punishments.