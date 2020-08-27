JI refuses to attend Opp alliance’s meeting, blames PPP, PML-N for public issues 

ISLAMABAD: While the Opposition parties are contemplating efforts to convene an All Parties’ Conference (APC), the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has distanced itself from the opposition’s meeting, blaming the major opposition parties, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) responsible for disunity among opposition ranks.

JI Deputy Chief Liaquat Baloch on Thursday held a meeting with chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the latter’s residence and conveyed a message of JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq.

It merits mention that the JI is a part of the Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) along with the JUI-F and smaller religious groups, and had contested the 2018 general elections together. However, it is yet to be seen if the JI lawmakers in both houses of the parliament as well as the provincial assemblies would take part in the opposition protests or not.

According to a source in JI, Baloch thanked the opposition alliance for inviting the JI to its consultative meeting and said that the incompetence and failure of the government is evident.

“Though Baloch criticised the government’s handling of Kashmir and Palestine issues, but said in the same breath that the opposition’s role was also disappointing,” the source added.

“After the engineered elections, Imran Khan’s government has failed on every front. The political, constitutional and parliamentary crisis is intensifying. JI has no differences with the anti-government struggle of Maulana Fazl and the opposition parties. But we believe that the PML-N and the PPP have weakened the opposition with their recent moves,” the source quoted Baloch as telling Maulana Fazl.

Baloch further said that JI has decided to play the role of ‘true opposition’ in the light of its past experiences of alliance with the PPP and PML-N. “We have decided to remain in the field. We will keep in touch with the opposition parties but at this stage, the JI will not attend the joint meeting of the opposition parties. Rather, we will contact Maulana Fazl and other opposition leaders separately to discuss national issues when and if required,” the JI leader said.

Meanwhile, addressing the JI workers in Lower Dir, Senator Haq equally criticised the government and the so-called opposition parties, terming them two sides of a same coin.

He said that no legislation was made to address the genuine public issues in past two years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rule. He said that the masses witnessed the PTI, PML-N and PPP united on the foreign imposed agenda of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-related legislation.

He further said that the people at large were desperate and unable to make both ends’ meet due to skyrocketing inflation. He added that thousands had lost jobs due to the ill-conceived economic policies of the ruling party.