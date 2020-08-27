Imran urges Opp to unite with govt on Kashmir and FATF issues

–Premier says PTI govt believes in rule of law, elimination of corruption

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the opposition to stay united on national issues like the Kashmir crisis and Pakistan’s exclusion from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, he said that the incumbent government believes in rule of law contrary to previous regimes where law was meant to poor only.

He said that no government has been blackmailed to this extent in the past. He said that holding of non-party elections led to corruption.

Regarding health reports of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, the Prime Minister said medical opinion of expert doctors was the only reason of allowing him to go abroad.

PM Imran said that economic indicators of the country are on positive trajectory.

The premier said India has been lobbying to include Pakistan on FATF’s blacklist for last two years. He said that the only interest of opposition is to go against the national interest just to save its vested interest.

PM Imran said that the government will call joint session of the parliament next week for legislation on FATF’s rulings.

Commenting upon NAB’s fair and transparent role, he said 95 per cent cases of opposition were registered during their own tenures. He added that even the chairman of the bureau was appointed by the mutual consultations of the PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The premier termed granting of national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) to the opposition tantamount to compromising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) manifesto.

Counting on his party’s two-year achievements, he said that when PTI assumed the power, the major challenge was to save the country from bankruptcy. He added that despite of coronavirus pandemic, the government earned more revenues than its expectations during the last month.

The premier said that Pakistan’s stock market is showing positive indicators by means of the historic incentives announced for construction sector which gained the trust of investors.

He said that master plans for all major cities of the country are being devised to prevent the damages of urbanization.

In this regard, he added, Ravi Riverfront Urban City in Lahore and Bundal Island City in Karachi are being developed the pattern of the Federal Capital. He further said that these projects will help curb overpopulation and food insecurity.

PM Imran said that the federal government, in collaboration with Sindh government, will make a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system and resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi.