Heavy rains turn Karachi into river

KARACHI: Various neighbourhoods in Karachi witnessed heavy rains disrupting life as a new spell of monsoon flooded streets in the metropolis with people in some areas struggling with waist-high water.

Videos and photos making rounds on social media showed submerged cars and motorcycles and water entering houses and buildings, wreaking havoc in the provincial capital.

Many major arteries witnessed severe traffic jams. Power was suspended in several areas as a precautionary measure, Karachi Electric spokesperson said.

Additionally, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Suhail Rajput urged people not to leave their homes during the spell which, according to a Met Office prediction, is expected to continue for another two days.

Troops, rescuers and volunteers from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were seen evacuating people from inundated residential neighborhoods. Hundreds of people were forced to take shelter in the houses of relatives.

Karachi is still recovering from record rainfall two days ago which broke the record for the highest amount of rain during August since 1931.

The barely-there drainage of the metropolis gets overwhelmed during heavy rain spells and inundates low-lying areas and roads, causing severe distress to the citizens of Pakistan’s highest tax-paying city.

Neighbourhoods including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Hassan Square, Defense Housing Authority, Clifton, University Road, Tariq Road, Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Nazimabad and North Nazimabad, Korangi, Landhi, Karachi Port and Golimar are experiencing heavy rain.

According to Karachi chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the current spell has weakened compared to before. He said the system is to the south of the city’s coastline and moving is moving in a south-westerly direction towards Hub and Balochistan. Due to the effects of the system, certain areas of the city can receive heavy rainfall, added Sarfaraz.

More details to follow