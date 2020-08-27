Force without direction

Plan to use Tiger Force ignores past failures

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval of Youth Affairs SAPM Usman Dar’s presentation, and decision to allow the PTI’s Tiger Force an expanded mandate reflects his confidence in the capabilities of the set-up, though it also ignores the fact that the Tiger Force, set up with much fanfare recently, has not bothered to perform the task it was set up to perform in the first place, which was to assist the government during the covid-19 lockdown, mainly by keeping people at home by helping them with the chores that took them outside, like paying bills, getting groceries and other supplies, and withdrawing money from banks.

Instead, now the Force, which fell down flat on the above tasks, perhaps because they were too boring, will keep an eye on government offices, educational institutions, markets and police stations, not to forget land record offices and kutcheries, and report public complaints. Sending members of the public, especially the young and motivated, may sound good, but it assumes that the vast horde of bureaucrats, who man these offices, will cooperate, which they will not, even if not corrupt. Given the fact that they will be young and mostly unemployed, the Force members may try to generate incomes, an expense which will be borne by users.

This move will also alienate party members, who will wonder why adults (them) are not being allowed the privilege of monitoring government offices. The PTI base consists of those who are tired of the corruption in government, and elected PM Imran Khan to end it. That core will not look kindly on the anti-corruption drive at what might be described as the ground level being given into the hands of the kind of Johnnies-come-lately who are to join the Tiger Force in the recruitment drive at the universities, which reopen in a couple of weeks, and which was also approved by Mr Khan. The Tiger Force may combine the elements of youth and desire for accountability. However, there is as yet no vetting mechanism that people do not enter it for the wrong reasons. After all, the public service commissions, despite vast experience, have not been able to recruit honest government officials, who now have to be monitored. So who will monitor these monitors?