First wife to be paid ‘Haq Meher’ if husband remarries without consent: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday ruled that a husband must pay Haq Meher to his first wife if he marries a second time without her consent, regardless of its time of payment.

The apex court issued a written decision in the case of a second marriage without permission. Muhammad Jamil, a resident of Peshawar, had remarried without getting his first wife’s permission. The Peshawar High Court (PHC) had ordered Jamil to pay the Haq Meher immediately.

He filed an appeal against the verdict in top court but it was dismissed and the SC upheld the decision of the high court, ordering the petitioner to immediately pay Haq Meher to his first wife.

The five-page decision was issued by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar, which said that second marriage requires the permission of either the first wife or the arbitration council. It said that violation of the second marriage law can lead to the creation of many problems in society.