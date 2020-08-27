Education is the basic right to every human beyond the gender, caste, or cultures. Despite being the part of Pakistan’s constitution to provide education to every female, around 65% women are deprived from this fundamental right. Lack of education among the women is a big issue as they play a vital role for economical and social policy. The discrimination in educational sectors begins from home when parents limit the daughter to domestic duties. Henceforth, it’s really necessary to conduct awareness campaigns and the education minister is requested to step up the efforts to provide quality and equal education for girls.

Afroz MJ

Turbat