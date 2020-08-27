Following the ongoing rains that have practically transformed the entire city of Karachi into a river, Senior Bhutto gene possessor (SBGP) Bilawal Bhutto blamed the center for disproportionately distributing annul rains under the NFC award.

“The center has intentionally diverted rains to Karachi that are in excess of Sindh’s stated quota according to the NFC award. Given the population density and the sheer lack of civil work that has been done over the past decade by the PPP to improve the city’s infrastructure for such an event, we should have received less rains than Punjab that clearly has a better drainage and waste management system. Its pure politics and sickening”, said SBGP Bilawal Bhutto as he monitored the rain crisis from his driveway where a motor was sucking the water that had gathered there and discharging it onto the street outside.

Speaking to The Dependent, Senior PPP leader, Senator Saeed Ghani, stated that everyone from opposition parties and the PTI government are blowing this rain situation out of proportion and completely missing the silver lining. “There is a positive side to all of this. Let me show you”, said Ghani as he jumped into the nearby flooded I.I. Chundrigar road with an inflated shalwar and a smile on his face as the water current took him down one of the most central roads of the city.

At press time an inter-parliamentary water sports tournament had commenced with Senators and MNA’s from various parties fighting it out for bragging rights in both the upper and lower houses.