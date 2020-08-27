Democracy in danger

Unfortunately, real democracy never could take roots in Pakistan. Shortly after the birth of Pakistan, senior leaders were removed from power without any justification or democratic process. In the NWFP (now KPK), Dr. Khan Sahib, in Punjab Nawab Mamdot, and in Sindh Ayub Khoro’s governments were toppled without any reason. This undemocratic tradition got momentum at hands of conspirators and aspiring dictators who wished for the system to fail. This led to a most detestable system of changing governments under made-up charges. This created a new breed of politicians who thrived on conspiracies and drew power and inspiration from undemocratic powers. These leaders, instead of holding unity to think collectively for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, were busy overthrowing existing governments. This most detestable and the undesirable tradition of toppling existing governments was adopted by the new breed of politicians in the name of democracy. However, eventually, their conspiracies would always create space for a dictator. After the exit of General (retd) Parvez Musharaf from power, the PPP and the PMLN ruled the country alternatively for a long time but failed to strengthen the democratic system. They failed to bring power to people by giving them political and economic freedom and the right to express themselves freely. The undemocratic traditions of weakening the system while the parties sing songs of democracy still goes on. We are now at a point where people have become completely fed up with the drama we have in the name of democracy. I am afraid if our politicians don’t mend their way immediately and work for the betterment of people to bring them real benefits of a democratic system, we might lose it forever.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad