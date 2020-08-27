Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shahbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shahbaz, the son of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, in a money laundering reference against the members of the Sharif family.

The court, in its order, directed authorities to arrest Suleman, who has been residing in London since 2018, and present him before the court in the next hearing.

The court also asked authorities to submit a report in this regard in the next hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2019 declared Suleman a proclaimed offender for deliberately avoiding arrest despite being required in the investigation against him.

In June last, the agency decided to seek the help of Interpol and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency to bring him back from there.