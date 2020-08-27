Spelling doom for the unprepared

Eleven dead bodies were recovered after Tuesday’s rains in Karachi, with several people still missing. The rainfall reportedly broke the past record of nearly 100 years. With climate change playing havoc all over the world and Pakistan being supposedly the fifth most vulnerable country, it is likely to suffer a lot if planning is not made to alleviate the damage. What has happened in Karachi could occur in Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta in years to come. Drought and increase in temperature could cause national tragedies.

Karachi is the provincial capital of Sindh. So basically the provincial government is responsible for dealing with the city’s problems. What must not be forgotten however is that millions of people living in Karachi have come from all nooks and corners of the country, especially Punjab and KP. Thus the entire country has a stake in Karachi and a responsibility to share the burden of the Sindh government. The federal government has an important role to play in damage control. Prime Minister Imran Khan owes it to Karachiites who elected him with big majority, showing that they have high expectations from him, to do something about their problems. What is more, the city elected as many as 14 PTI MNAs.

There is a need to undertake emergency measures like cleansing the city drains and removing the illegal structures that stand in the way of free flow of the rainwater. Many had expected that the measure would be taken by the city and provincial governments ahead of the rainy season. That they failed to perform their duty goes to their discredit.

One does not expect the federal government to seek political mileage out of Karachi’s sufferings. Instead of blaming the PTI’s rivals for everything that goes wrong in the country, the federal government needs to prove that it can deliver on major issues faced by the people, natural calamities being high on the list. Along with the short-term measures there is also a need to make medium-term and long-term policies. Priority must be given to strengthening the civilian institutions instead of burdening the army which is performing the arduous task of defending the country’s borders. There is also a need to develop appropriate projects, programmes and plans to protect the most vulnerable population, taking all stakeholders on board.