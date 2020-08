by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has extended the last date of online registration of 9th class students from Aug 31 to Sept 30.

Now, government and affiliated private schools can deposit registration fees of their 9th-grade students of session 2020-22 up to Sept 30.

This decision has been taken to facilitate the students and their schools that remained closed due to coronavirus pandemic, chairman Prof Riaz Ahmed Hashmi said.