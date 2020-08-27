At least three dead as torrential rains turn Karachi into river

KARACHI: Thre recent spell of monsoon rains has killed at least three people in Karachi where downpours shattered 89-year-old records for the city, meteorological officials said on Thursday.

Thursday marked the third day of heavy rain this week, during which at least 13 people have died, reports suggest, while residents have been forced to abandon their homes.

Troops and private rescue services including Edhi Trust moved displaced families into school buildings, as the military carried out rescue and relief operations.

“It has never rained so much in the month of August, according to our data,” Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfaraz told Reuters, adding that the data went back to 1931.

Some 484 millimeter (19 inches) of rain had fallen this month, 130 mm on Thursday alone, he said.

Many major arteries witnessed severe traffic jams. Power was suspended in several areas as a precautionary measure, a K-Electric spokesperson said.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Suhail Rajput urged people not to leave their homes during the spell which, according to a Met Office prediction, is expected to continue for another two days.

Videos and photos making rounds on social media showed submerged cars and motorcycles and water entering houses and buildings, wreaking havoc in the provincial capital.

Karachi is still recovering from record rainfall two days ago which broke the record for the highest amount of rain during August since 1931.

The barely-there drainage of the metropolis gets overwhelmed during heavy rain spells and inundates low-lying areas and roads, causing severe distress to the citizens of Pakistan’s highest tax-paying city.

Neighbourhoods including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Hassan Square, Defense Housing Authority, Clifton, University Road, Tariq Road, Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Nazimabad and North Nazimabad, Korangi, Landhi, Karachi Port and Golimar are experiencing heavy rain.

More details to follow