Three terrorists arrested in Charsadda; explosives recovered

CHARSADDA: Foiling a terror bid, local police apprehended three terrorists of a banned outfit from Shab Qadar area of Charsadda on Wednesday.

The district police office (DPO) Charsadda, while talking to media, said that the terrorists were arrested by the police when they were planning to carry out terror activities in the area for which a suicide bomber was prepared to attack police station Shabqadar and police mobile vans.

Explosives and three hand grenades were also recovered on the information given by nabbed terrorists, said the DPO. Initial investigation revealed that one of the terrorists was in contact with a commander of a banned outfit in Afghanistan. “Sims of Afghanistan were also recovered from custody of arrested terrorists”, the DPO said.

All three terrorists were handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for further investigations.

Earlier, in the month of June, the CTD of police had claimed to have killed four alleged terrorists during an encounter near Torkham border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The CTD officials conducted a raid at a house in Mattani village on a tip-off about the presence of criminal elements in the area.