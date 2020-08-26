China’s string of pearls

What about India’s necklace of diamonds?

A host of Indian generals, politicians and China-centered media gurus claimed that China was out to alter the status quo ante. Planet-Lab-imagery `corroborated’ exhibited pre-incursion and post-incursion positions. India’s Maj Gen G.G. Dwivedi said, “It is part of China’s ‘nibble-and-negotiate’ policy. Their grand aim is to ensure that India does not build infrastructure along the LAC, change the status of Ladakh, cozy up to the US and join the anti-China chorus caused by covid-19. It is their way of attaining a political goal with military might while gaining more territory in the process.’’ He added. “We used to patrol up till Hot Springs and so did they. The Ladakh Scouts controlled the Galwan valley and did not encounter any problems either’. His troops learned of Chinese patrols from graffiti on the rocks that read ‘This is China’. Indian troops retaliated by scribbling ‘This is India’ on the rocks.

He interpreted China’s current belligerence as a reaction to ` India’s recent actions of reorganising Kashmir and Ladakh and improving infrastructure in the region, Dwivedi clarified, “It [China] has high stakes in PoK [Azad Kashmir] as the CPEC traverses it, and it is also the site of the proposed $9 billion Diamer-Bhasha Dam.’’ China’s aim is to `dominate Durbuk-DBO road, strengthen its position in the Fingers area, halt the construction of link roads in Galwan-Pangong Tso [salt lake] and negotiate de-escalation on its terms’

India’s provocations may inadvertently lead to a war against China. India’s frenzied war preparations are a source of serious concern to China. The USA is unlikely to contribute soldiers in such an eventuality. Some of China’s diamonds are weary of India’s pugnacity. For instance, Bangladesh is getting closer to China. Bangladesh is unhappy at India’s non-compliance with the Teesta River Accord, and the anti-Muslim (Bangladeshi) Citizenship Amendment Act

Chinese media insisted that it is India, not China, who overstepped Line of Actual Control. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, reiterated China’s blaming the Indian troops for the incident.

India alleged, “An analysis of high-resolution satellite images of the Pangong Tso area in Ladakh shows that not only have the Chinese changed the status quo at the Fingers, the mountain spurs along the lake, but also built `substantial’ structures in the contested region of the Line of Actual Control’. The hills protrude into the lake like fingers and are numbered 1 to 8 from west to east. According to India, the LAC lies at Finger 8, but China points to Finger 4. The May 27 images by Planet Labs show dozens of new structures, most likely tents, that have come up between Finger 8 and Finger 4 on the north bank of Pangong Tso, one of the main points of contention in the current standoff.”

However, the Chinese view was confirmed by prime minister Narender Modi. While addressing the all-party conference, Modi said, “Neither have they [Chinese] intruded into our border nor has any post been taken over by them [China]. He added, “no one can take even an ‘inch of the land.”

The media had alleged that former foreign secretary Shyam Saran in his 2013 report had stated that China had taken over 640 kilometers of Ladakh territory. But, this allegation was rebutted not only by Saran himself but also by former defence minister AK Antony. Even `The Indian army denied that Ladakh had shrunk. Change in the river course was cited as a reason for the loss of 500-1,500 meters of land annually.

India is unhappy at China’s unflinching support to Pakistan and Belt-Road Initiative assistance and construction of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam. At US behest, India is flexing muscle at China. Since 1962, India has been building bridges and constructing roads in the disputed border areas.

Coupled with improved road links, India constructed many air bases and airfields in forward locations. Following the Galwan melee, India alerted its forward airfields and moved its fighters/bombers there. Even the Indian CAS undertook whirlwind tours of forward fields, including Leh. Russia is upgrading the existing fleet of the Su-30 MKI to match Chinese Su-35 and J-31 fighter jets.

Five fly-away Rafale aircraft, with India-specific enhancements, have landed at Ambala, and 31 more are on their way. The Rafale jets will be based at Ambala Air Base and Hasimara Air Base in West Bengal.

India is developing Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a strategic outpost to monitor Chinese naval activity in the Eastern Indian Ocean. It has set up an integrated surveillance network there.

String of pearls, in geostrategic jargon, refers to the Strait of Malacca, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the Maldives, the Strait of Hormuz and Somalia and includes Bangladesh and Myanmar, in Chinese strategy. The emergence of the String of Pearls is believed to be China’s growing geopolitical influence through concerted efforts to increase access to ports and airfields, expand and modernise military forces.

But, the USA has over 800 naval bases while China has only two, Mombasa and Djibouti, aside from controversial Hambantota (Sri Lanka). Yet, the US propaganda is that China is setting up bases along the sea lanes from the Middle East to the South China Sea, with the dual objectives of protecting energy and strategic interests.

Doubtless the USA is the dominant super-power in the Indo-Pacific region. Majority of the littoral states, including India. Australia, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, South Korea are under US influence.

The USA has powerful naval bases at Diego Garcia, Busen, Guyan Island, Yongson and Okinawa.The USA has stationed its littoral combat ships at Singapore besides accessing facilities of Vietnamese port Cam Ranh Bay.

The US has terminated special treatment agreements with Hong Kong in response to China’s `actions to deny freedom to the people of Hong Kong’.

The USA is rousing China’s dormant maritime disputes over some islands in the region. In East China Sea, there is dispute between China and Japan over the Diaoyu and Senkaku islands.

The USA assures China’s rivals it would be their `security provider’ in need. The region’s major stakeholders are the USA, China, Australia, the ASEAN countries, Japan and South Korea.

To block China’s ascendancy, all littoral states are modernizing their navies.

As a US proxy, India is building a ‘Necklace of Diamonds’. This is a China encirclement strategy. India is expanding its naval bases and also improving relations with strategically placed countries to suffocate China.

India’s Strategic Bases include: (a) Changi Naval Base, Singapore: In 2018, Prime Minister Modi signed an agreement with Singapore, giving direct access to it to the Indian Navy. While sailing through the South China Sea, the Indian Navy can refuel and rearm its ships through this base. (b) Sabang Port, Indonesia: In 2018, India got military access to it. It is right at the entrance of Malacca Strait. This strait is one of the world’s famous chokepoints. Much trade and crude oil goes to China through it. (c) Duqm Port, Oman: In 2018, India got another military access here after Sabang Port in Indonesia. It is on the south-eastern seaboard of Oman. The port facilitates India’s crude imports from the Persian Gulf. This Indian facility is located right between the two important Chinese pearls, Djibouti in Africa and Gwadar in Pakistan. (d) Assumption Island, Seychelles: In 2015, India and Seychelles agreed to develop the naval base here. This gives military access to India. This base is of strategic importance to India as China desperately wants to increase its presence in Africa through the Maritime Silk Route. (e) Chabahar Port, Iran: In 2016, Modi signed an agreement to build it. India reneged on a promise to complete it under US pressure. Iran had to replace her with China. (f) New naval bases are being developed in Mongolia in the Asia-Africa Growth Corridor (AAGC) with Japan.

India is maintaining good relations with Vietnam and has so far sold Brahmos Missile and four patrol boats to it. Bangladesh and Nepal are slipping out of India’s influence, but Bhutan is in India’s grip. India scuttled China’s claim over the Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary in Bhutan.

