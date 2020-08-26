Taliban in town

The peace process must move on

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has warned a delegation of the Taliban Peace Commission of spoilers, while stressing that the peace accord with the USA must be implemented in full. While meeting them on Tuesday at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, he said that the next step in the agreement, the intra-Afghan talks, must begin. There is logic in what he said, for one of the main obstacles, the release of many Taliban captives, has now been accepted by the Kabul government, and now, to bring about a lasting peace in the region, it is essential that the next step be taken, and there be an intra-Afghan dialogue.

Thus the reference to spoilers should be taken to include the Kabul government, which has been loudly skeptical about the deal. However, the Commission should bear in mind that the Taliban has in its ranks those who feel that a military solution is possible; something which Mr Qureshi rejected, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan also said it was not. Then there are elements that have drifted to the Islamic State, who take the most radical stand, and refuse to have any negotiations with the Americans. The Commission must also keep in mind that they might have all of that labour for nothing, because US President Donald Trump might do as he did before, which is to throw away the deal.

The Taliban must remember that Mr Trump needs a deal by November, in time for his election. However, the Taliban might prefer to see who the new President is, for the consequences of handing Mr Trump the diplomatic triumph he seeks, only to find Mr Joe Biden is the new President, are unpredictable. However, as Mr Qureshi stressed, Pakistan also wants a lasting settlement in Afghanistan so that the entire region might enjoy the benefits of the peace that this would bring. It would be well if the Taliban were to keep in mind that it is not just one country which will find peace, but the entire region. If Mr Trump is willing to be a partner in peace, neither the Taliban nor the Kabul government should hang back.