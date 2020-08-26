ISLAMABAD: The opposition-dominated Senate rejected two significant Financial Action Task Force-related bills, jeopardising the government’s efforts to get off the grey list of the money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog ahead of a crucial meeting.

The bills — the Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Waqf Properties Bill — which the National Assembly approved Monday were blocked through a voice vote after Leader of the House Shahzad Waseem, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, refused to tender an apology for his remarks made against the opposition leaders last week.

The bills will now be taken up for voting at a joint session of parliament.

The development drew a strong reaction from Prime Minister Imran Khan who accused the opposition of attempting to save their ill-gotten wealth.

“As accountability noose has tightened, the opposition [leaders] have become desperate to save their corrupt money by trying to […] sabotage Pak efforts to exit [the] FATF grey list,” the premier said in a series of strong-worded tweets.

the opposition ldrs have become desperate to save their corrupt money by trying to prevent parliament from functioning; by seeking to undermine govt’s effective Covid 19 strategy – a recognised global success story – & now by trying to sabotage Pak efforts to exit FATF grey list. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 25, 2020

Standing by his stance, Waseem insisted that he had only narrated facts. “Everyone knows the people who are facing money-laundering charges and appearing in the courts,” he said on the floor as the House witnessed a pandemonium.

The Paris-based watchdog put Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to the Covid-19 pandemic.