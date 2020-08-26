The country has introduced a series of administrative and legislative measures during the past two years, fulfilling 14 of the 27-point criteria required by the body. To make progress on the remaining 13 points and avoid downgrading to the blacklist, the government would have to demonstrate effectiveness in a multitude of areas for compliance, including action against illegal money or value transfer services (MVTS), measures to enhance investigation of potential terror financing, transforming seminaries into schools and health units into official establishments among other steps.