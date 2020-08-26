PM reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing ties with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, during a phone call with Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Dr Abdullah Abdullah, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen these brotherly ties and enhance cooperation in all fields.

According to the PM Office’s media wing, the prime minister emphasised importance of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations, which are based on commonalities of faith and culture, shared history, and fraternal bonds between the two peoples.

Highlighting Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process, the premier stressed that the Afghan leaders must seize this historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive political settlement, contributing to durable peace, security and prosperity in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan looks forward to the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations at the earliest,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

He underlined his long-standing belief that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

The prime minister extended best wishes to Dr Abdullah as the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and expressed the hope that the council would successfully achieve its objectives.

He also reiterated the invitation to Dr Abdullah to visit Pakistan at the earliest to share perspectives on advancing the Afghan peace process and forging closer ties between the two countries.

PAKISTAN PLAYING AN IMPORTANT ROLE FOR AFGHAN PEACE:

Seperately, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan was playing important role wholeheartedly for Afghan peace dialogue process success.

Talking to a private news channel on Wednesday, he said that Pakistan has always expressed clear stance at Afghan from which we will never step back, he added.

He termed the recent Taliban negotiators visit of Pakistan to talk Afghan peace as a symbol of sincerity of Pakistan.

The special assistant said that United States has always appreciated Pakistan’s role for peaceful afghan dialogue and believed that Afghan peace was not possible without Pakistan.

On the other hand, he added, India never wanted peace in Afghanistan because such peace will demolish Indian nefarious designs.

He stated that Pakistan always expressed a clear stance that usage of Afghan border against the country will never be tolerated.

He further said that India was making propaganda against Pakistan by using Afghanistan with the help of media, but now it is the time that Afghan internal forces would decide the future of Afghanistan. Meanwhile Pakistan is striving for holding talks among various Afghan groups, he added.