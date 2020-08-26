PM forms committee to promote tourism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee to “steer the country towards becoming the fastest growing tourism destination”, his office said on Wednesday.

The National Coordination Committee on Tourism (NCCT) will seek to raise the competitiveness of the tourism industry and “maximise utilization of Pakistan’s natural, cultural, historical, archeological, religious and geographical tourist assets for employment creation, poverty reduction, sustained economic growth, social inclusion and quality of life improvement”.

Minister of State on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari will be the committee’s convener, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a series of tweets.

Bukhari will head the committee whose members comprise of chief secretaries of the ministries of industry and production, religious affairs, aviation, interior, communication, defence and climate change.

The deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), managing director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and all chief secretaries/additional chief secretaries are members of the committee.

More details to follow