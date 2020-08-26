Partial suspension of mobile phone service likely

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to suspend cellphone and wireless phone services in the areas surrounding the routes of Muharram 9 and 10 (Saturday and Sunday) processions, a notification said on Wednesday.

Multiple reports suggest the government has been proposed to suspend the service only in the areas where Majalis and the Muharram procession would be held.

According to the notification, the Punjab government has sought timings and further details from the district administrations of the seven cities — Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Jehlum, Chiniot, Okara and Bahawalpur — where cellular services will be suspended.

The notification also directs district administrations to keep the provincial government in the loop while taking steps in this regard. It further says to send timings, during which the service will remain unavailable, to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

It is worth mentioning that mobile services are suspended every year during Ashura as part of security measures. However, it is expected that people will face fewer problems as the federal government has declared the two days as public holidays.

In the past, mobile phone service used to remain suspended till the processions reach their respective destinations, but for the last few years, it was observed that the service was suspended in the selective areas or for less duration as the security situation has improved over the years.