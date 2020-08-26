Govt striving to provide relief to weak, poor segments of society: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that it was the government’s foremost duty and top priority to enable the weak and poverty-stricken segments of society meet their basic requirements.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting over to make the government’s system of providing subsidy on basic commodities of life to the weaker and low-income groups more effective, PM Office’s media wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, secretary finance, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman and other senior officials.

The meeting considered various proposals for further improvement in the government’s system for provision of subsidised basic commodities to the poor and low-income groups of the society.

The prime minister directed his special assistant on social protection, secretary finance and Utility Stores corporation to give final shape to the proposals regarding provision of targeted subsidy on the basic daily-use items for the poor and low-income group.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister further said that the government was striving to ensure this system functioned more effectively, transparently and well-targeted. It was also being ensured that amount from the government’s exchequer should be spent judiciously, he added.

The prime minister regretted that in the past, deficiencies in the system of subsidies were completely neglected due to which undeserving segments in the society took undue advantage.