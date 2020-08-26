‘Champions League will come to Gaddafi Stadium,’ says Messi after joining Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: Putting the most captivating transfer saga to bed, Argentinian legend Lionel Messi made his long-term ambitions clear after formally joining Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday, a day after informing FC Barcelona that he wanted to leave.

In his emotionally charged, and ambition laden, address to the Qalandars, Messi said that the ultimate goal is to bring the Champions League to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

“Now that I’m here, winning the league would be a formality. But I can promise you all that Champions League will come to Gaddafi Stadium as well,” Messi said standing in the middle of the Gaddafi Stadium, addressing the trillions of Lahore Qalandars fans worldwide via video streaming.

Lahore Qalandars, who after four successive bottom placed finishes in the Pakistan Super League impressed in this year’s covid halted edition, have been lauded for pulling off the momentous scalp.

“This is the latest success of our Qalandar ka Sikandar programme. We saw this boy Messi and we knew he had the talent to succeed,” said Lahore Qalandars Head Coach and Director of Cricket Aaqib Javed, while talking to The Dependent.

Meanwhile, The Dependent has further learnt that while leading football, basketball, rugby and cricket franchises were queuing up for Messi’s signature, the Argentinian signed for Lahore Qalandars to fulfill a years-long goal of finding someone in his team who was like him.

“Unfortunately, he has been watching older highlights, and we will soon have to tell him that Yasir Shah doesn’t play for us anymore,” Aaqib Javed said.

“But we’re confident that Messi will reaffirm himself as the GOAT [Greatest of all Time] here as well. For that Lahore Qalandars are hoping to sign Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta soon,” he added.