As CPEC enters a new phase

Need for coordination and planning

With the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the cusp of launching its second phase, the two countries have agreed to elevate the MoU on industrial cooperation into a framework agreement focusing on SEZs development, B2B relations and joint ventures as core elements of industrial cooperation under the $60b CPEC project. The action plan conceived for CPEC’s second phase includes relocation of Chinese industries into Pakistan, public private partnerships for business prospects and creation of vocational training and employment opportunities.

The government had played the leading role in the first phase of CPEC. The second phase calls for an enhanced role for industrialists and businessmen. The government would act only as a facilitator, focusing on devising effective policies, laws and efficient infrastructure. The PTI government’s past performance in completing infrastructure projects or lawmaking does not however inspire much confidence.

Nine SEZs were to be set up to boost productivity and increase exports. The PTI administration has however failed to display the required efficiency. So far progress has been reported only on the development of four Economic Zones.

While the government knows that the SEZ’s would create tens of thousands of jobs, little thinking has gone into how skilled manpower is to be made available. Lack of investment in technical and vocational training has seriously affected labour skills. Consequently a vast majority of Pakistani workers currently employed in CPEC projects comprises manual labour.

Pakistan is a federation and the CPEC projects are being implemented in all provinces, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan that are ruled by different parties. This necessitates an understanding over the projects between all political parties. The PTI leadership however has little taste for taking the opposition parties on board. This has led the Chinese Communist Party to engage directly with various political parties in Pakistan at the provincial and federal level to cultivate a better understanding of CPEC’s vision and priorities. The process has culminated in the establishment of a CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism.

Unless urgent reforms are undertaken for promoting transparency, coordination and planning, the grand CPEC opportunity could shrink to a much smaller venture compared to the one visualised initially as a megaproject with transformational potential.