Toshakhana case: Nawaz to be declared proclaimed offender on Sept 9

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned proceedings to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender over his perpetual absence from the Toshakhana case for two weeks.

As Accountability Court (AC) Judge Asghar Ali is on summer vacation so the adjudication over proclamation proceedings was adjourned till September 9.

On August 17, the accountability court had ruled that former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani would be indicted in the Toshakhana reference on September 9.

Earlier, Judge Ali had halted the process to declare the former prime minister a proclaimed offender over his perpetual absence from the court’s proceedings in the case until August 25 after he was informed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader’s arrest warrants have been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The accountability court also summoned Omni Group owner Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, named in the case, to appear on next hearing on September 9 for indictment and directed all accused to furnish a surety bond of Rs2 million each.