Tolerance is not the ability to wait, but the ability to have a good attitude while waiting. Whoever is gifted with patience, is always successful and appreciated. A person who accepts or tolerates trouble without getting furious will always have the sweet fruits. Besides, getting angry and unacceptable manners won’t only destruct our behavior but also destroy our health. Anger is a dreadful ethic that will effect our personality too. Sri Chinmoy quoted,”Inner compassion and out tolerance can easily make a new world.” Tolerance changes us into a better person and shapes our personality as well . It leads us to our destination. A great example of being patient is our beloved holy prophet Muhammad pbuh. While he was spreading Islam, the non-muslims acted with a cruel manner towards him. They even threw Stones and dirt on him along with putting throne in his way, but he was still patient and his patience extended Islam. Due to his tolerance and patience people became inspired and they embraced Islam. History is filled with examples about great personalities who tolreated and got a successful life. Thus, Tolerance is key to success.

Mahina Sagheer

Turbat