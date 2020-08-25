Shehbaz says opposition’s joint plan of action to be announced in next few days

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that the key opposition parties have formulated a joint action plan that will be announced in the coming days.

Shehbaz made these comments after meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Fazl ul Rehman at his residence in Islamabad.

While addressing a press conference with the JUI-F chief, he remarked that “We will announce a course of action in a few days”.

“We had a good conversation [with Fazl] and are in consensus. We will sit together with other opposition parties and take this consultation session forward,” he added.

Fazl ur Rehman also expressed that they had reached common ground after a productive conversation.

“We had already called a meeting of the smaller opposition parties for today; however, it was postponed due to Mir Hasil Bizenjo’s death. The meeting will now be held at a later date,” he said.

“We want all the opposition parties united on a joint strategy,” Fazl added.

According to a local news channel, Shehbaz had been asked by PMLN-supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to communicate with Fazl Ur Rehman to settle the worries of disunity among the opposition ranks.

The sources had added that Shehbaz had been in contact with Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leadership and that he had set up informal meetings with PPP leaders during his current visit.