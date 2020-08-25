PUBG claims second life in 48 hours

LAHORE: Players Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), the popular online game, on Monday reportedly claimed the life of another teenager in Lahore.

According to police, the 20-year-old boy, identified as Ahsan, belonging to the Harbanspura neighbourhood, committed suicide after being stopped by the family from playing the ‘addictive’ game.

“Ahsan was addicted to a game and wished to become a commando,” the family told the media. The police shifted the body to a morgue for post-mortem.

This is the second death due to the online game in two days as on Sunday last, a boy, aged 16, committed suicide after being stopped from playing PUBG game anymore.

The latest incidents of suicide were followed by two deaths of young boys in Punjab’s capital Lahore in June 2010, where a 20-year-old boy took his own life in Saddar Bazaar neighbourhood in North Cantonment and a 16-year-old boy claimed his own life in Gulshan-e-Abbas Phase 2 area.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on July 20 had lifted the ban on the popular online game.

Taking to Twitter, a spokesperson for PTA said that representatives of the PUBG welcomed their feedback on the issue and assured that the concerns of PTA would be taken into account.

PUBG is one of the most popular online games with millions of downloads and a huge fan base. Unhealthy practices by gamers and addiction have led to some deaths in the past too.