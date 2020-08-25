PM Imran orders immediate repatriation of Nawaz Sharif

–Faisal Vawda says Maryam Nawaz should’ve been arrested after clash outside NAB office

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his administration to review all the legal aspects of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s case, and to make efforts for immediate repatriation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader, a local news outlet reported on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet, which met in Islamabad, discussed the political atmosphere. During the meeting, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, while expressing concern over authorities’ failure to arrest PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz after her party workers clashed with the security personnel outside the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) office in Lahore, said that the government will not allow her to leave the country, no matter what happens.

The premier vowed to stand strong against the opposition’s pressure, and said that it is the government’s responsibility to bring back everyone who is wanted by the courts.

Reportedly, some ministers also raised the issue of disturbance during the National Assembly (NA) session on Monday, with one cabinet member highlighting the offensive language used by former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the floor of the House.

Vawda said that the public did not vote for the lawmakers to hear them abuse in the House. He added that the government would respond bluntly if the opposition uses abusive language in the future.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the NA speaker should suspend the membership of the members who used abusive language in the lower house of the parliament.

The meeting also held consultations on the legal procedure for the repatriation of the former premier. The members of the federal cabinet said that those who fled the country by showing a certificate of illness no longer have any illness. The cabinet thus agreed to take all possible steps for Nawaz’s repatriation.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri said that the government should include Peshawar to Torkham section in the ML-1 project. The premier then ordered the inclusion of the said section and summoned a detailed report on the matter. Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed also expressed support for the inclusion of this section in the ML-1 project.