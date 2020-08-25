NAB’s response sought on Omni Group chief’s bail petition

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a bail petition filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Anwar Majeed in the multi-billion-rupee fake bank accounts case.

A division bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Amin directed the bureau’s prosecutor general to submit its response by the next hearing.

Majeed, who is also the owner of Omni Group, moved the petition seeking bail on medical grounds.

The petitioner stated that the Sindh High Court (SHC) in a ruling observed while the country’s laws don’t provide for allowing an under-trial or convicted prisoner to go abroad for treatment, Majeed needs to undergo a medical procedure possible only abroad. He requested the bench to grant him bail so that he could travel abroad for treatment.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till Sept 2.