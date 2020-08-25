Mufti Muneeb set to lose coveted slot of top Ruet body

–Religious Affairs ministry proposes fines for making parallel moon sighting announcements

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, the federal government is all set to restructure and empower the country’s premium moon-sighting body, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC), by replacing its Chairman Mufti Muneeb-UR-Rehman and most of his peers.

It merits mention that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was established in 1974 under a resolution passed by the National Assembly, but no rules and regulations for the functioning of the committee have been drafted to date.

According to sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs, a summary has been prepared along with a new bill seeking to reconstitute the moon sighting body and its Terms of Reference (ToRs).

The sources say that the summary, along with the draft bill, has been sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice for further deliberations and legal opinions.

The draft mentioned that the incumbent chairman and members of the RHC would be replaced, while some existing and new religious scholars would be inducted in the committee.

The summary also carries a proposal to impose fine over those religious scholars and religious seminaries who issue a parallel announcement in contradiction with the government committee.

It was observed that the RHC members were getting benefits and other concessions equivalent to a Grade-20 official. The reshuffling in the committee is said to be occurring due to the differences in dates of moon-sighting.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had criticized the clerics over adopting old fashioned and outdated moon-sighting techniques and demanded the abolition of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee altogether and rather rely upon the scientific technology for moon sighting following a yearlong calendar.