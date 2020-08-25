Khursheed Shah’s indictment deferred yet again

SUKKUR: The accountability court of Sukkur on Tuesday deferred till Sept 8 the indictment of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case against him.
The hearing was adjourned after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor sought more time to gather more evidence against Shah and other suspects.
The agency had arrested Shah in September last year in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means. Shah, however, has distanced himself from the properties which the bureau attributed to him, saying that these properties belonged to someone else and he had nothing to do with them.
Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to the alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets. The following year, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC).
In July last, NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal had approved nine inquiries against different personalities, including Shah.
At the time of his arrest, Shah said he had declared his assets before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and there was nothing in his name or in the name of his dependents.