Karachi gets new commissioner

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday appointed Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, a BPS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) cadre, as the commissioner of Karachi with immediate effect.

Rajput replaced Dr Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, who has now been appointed as a provincial secretary for local government.

The move comes a day after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested provincial local government secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh and two former officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) as the Sindh High Court (SHC) dismissed their pre-arrest bail applications in a case involving the illegal allotment of 265-acre land in Malir.

A notification dated today said: “Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, an officer of PAS (BS-21), is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as commissioner, Karachi Division, vice Dr Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, an officer of PAS (BS-21), transferred.”

A separate notification said that Shallwani has been “transferred and posted as the Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department secretary with immediate effect and until further orders”.

The notification also directed Shaikh to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.