Islamabad couple arrested for torturing minor help

ISLAMABAD: Another horrific incident of brutalising a maid surfaced in the country on Monday, police arrested a couple in Islamabad after they tortured a 13-year-old girl for months.

The latest case was reported in Phase-III, Bahria Town where the poor girl faced mental and physical torture at the hands of the house owners.

On receiving the information, the officials from the Lohi Bher Police Station came into action and registered a case against the accused after arresting them.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Sohail Illyas and his wife Shaneela Illyas used to torture the victim, Kulsoom.

It is also mentioned in the FIR, another accused, Nasreen, had ensured employment for Kulsoom about six months ago. However, Nasreen had received the entire amount as salary in advance instead being paid to the victim.

This disgusting practice of torturing the maids has not been controlled despite the fact that even employing the children of less than 15 years of age in illegal in Pakistan.

In this scenario, similar cases appear in media on a regular basis. But these are very few and only the tip of an iceberg with only the few fortunate ones able to share their story.

Earlier in June last year, an eight-year-old girl – Zahra – was tortured to death in Rawalpindi by a couple for allowing the parrots to escape from their cage.

But it was found in investigation, the minor housemaid was frequently tortured and the incidents were recorded on video after the police managed to obtain access to the cellular devices of Hasan Siddiqui and his wife Umme Kulsoom.

However, the most notorious of such cases perhaps has been the Tayyaba torture case. But the end of this saga did not please many as the Supreme Court (SC) in January this year set aside the extended three-year sentence against former additional district and sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar.

Thus, the court maintained the one-year sentence handed down earlier.

In June 2018, when both convicts appealed against the sentence, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had increased their jail time from one year to three years, with a Rs500,000 fine.