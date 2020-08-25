Interlocking mud-bricks

KP Government is facing some issues with some Hydro projects, where the project is completed but not connected to the grid.

KP Government should use this opportunity to allow setup of Hydraulic press Bricks industries near the project and provide cheap electricity to them.

This industry uses high pressure created by electric powered Hydraulic press to manufacture bricks from mud, without the need for heating. Mud bricks are better quality than current baked bricks, while they also allow buildings to remain cool in Summers. They can be manufactures in designs that allow interlocking increasing building Earthquake resistance many folds. On regular electricity rate the manufacturing of mud bricks is expensive than baked bricks, but with reduced rates they can become cheaper than baked bricks.

Shahryar Khan Baseer P.Engr

Peshawar