IHC turns down request to remove drug provisions in ephedrine case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected an appeal seeking removal of drug provisions in the ephedrine quota case.

While announcing the decision, the court directed authorities to continue trial against former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Musa Gillani and former health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin for their alleged involvement in the alleged allocation of 9,000 kilogrammes of ephedrine to two pharmaceutical companies — Berlex Lab International and Danas Pharmaceutical Limited.

According to the rules, a company cannot be allocated more than 500kg of the drug, a limit fixed by the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB).

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) registered a case in June 2012 against nine suspects.