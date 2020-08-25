CM declares emergency as rains wreak havoc in Sindh

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall on Tuesday battered various cities of the province, including Karachi, as it fell victim to the destruction of property and lives at the hands of the fifth spell of rain.

Residents of Sindh had to bear numerous problems such as prolonged power failures, flooded roads, damaged infrastructure, traffic jams, vehicle breakdowns, improper drainage and sewage system etc.

The Meteorological (Met) department on Monday had expressed its apprehensions regarding urban flooding in Karachi as it had predicted heavy rainfall until Thursday.

Malir, Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Saadi Town, Liaquatabad, Federal B. Area, North Karachi, Surjani Town and North Nazimabad were among the areas most adversely affected by the rain in the metropolitan.

At least three feet deep water had accumulated on Karachi’s main artery — Shahrah-e-Faisal — after water could not be drained from either side of the road.

Various transport vehicles got stuck in the water and broke down because of the water seeping into their engines.

The first drop of rain initiated prolong power outages in many areas of the city which added on to the misery of the people.

A K-Electric spokesperson said power was shut down in many areas as a safety precaution. “Due to water entering houses in many of the low-lying areas of the city, we have turned off power as a safety precaution,” he said.

The spokesperson added that resuming power during the flood-like situation in the city could be dangerous.

“We are working with the relevant departments to restore power,” the spokesperson said, adding that water had entered installations at Bin Qasim, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Society.

The heavy downpour resulted in the inundation of the road leading to Karachi University, and accumulation of a few feet high rainwater on the road linking Hassan Square with Safoora Chorangi.

Water entered people’s home and forced around 200 families to relocate form the low-lying areas in Surjani Town.

Meanwhile, rainwater found its way through the roofs of the accountability courts halting the processes within.

In a similar fashion, torrential rain pushed Hyderabad into crisis as well. Water rose few feet high outside several hospitals, and the heaviest hit areas included Latifabad and Qasimabad. According to the meteorological department, Hyderabad recorded 133mm of rain. It warned that intermittent rain showers will continue to hit the city.

Separately, Shahdadkot, Thatta, Duggri, Tharparkar, Tando Allahyar, and Mirpurkhas also faced severe damages as a result of heavy rain.

Met department has warned further that rain could hit the southern parts of Sindh from Monday to Wednesday and also upper parts of Sindh from Tuesday to Thursday.

It further said that urban flooding and waterlogging could also be generated in Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin in addition to Karachi.

SINDH CM DECLARES RAIN EMERGENCY IN PROVINCE

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday imposed a rain emergency in the province after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Karachi and other parts of the province.

The chief minister reviewed the rainfall situation at Nursery area in Karachi and directed the chief secretary on the telephone to issue a notification imposing rain emergency in the province.

Murad Ali Shah cancelled holidays of all government employees and directed them to report to their departments.

“The city has received heavy rainfall and some low-lying areas have submerged,” said the chief minister as he directed the PDMA to initiate relief activities in the metropolis.

He said that the government would not leave the masses alone at this testing time and he had visited parts of the city to ensure immediate clearing of rainwater from the roads.

Later, Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab also took to Twitter to share the decision of imposing rain emergency in the province.