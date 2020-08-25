GORs MONOPOLIZED BY BUREAUCRACY OF PUNJAB CIVIL SECRETARIAT

LAHORE: Under the latest policy, the bureaucracy of Punjab Civil Secretariat has increased its residential quota by more than 57 per cent in the five Government Officers Residences (GORs), Pakistan Today learned.

Pakistan Today further learned that in GORs 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 located in the provincial capital, the quota for officers of other departments were left at 20 per cent, for judicial employees at 5 per cent and Punjab Assembly employees at only 3 per cent.

Interestingly, during the two years (January 2018 to March 2020), the government of Punjab has collected only Pkr40,325,876 in rent from these posh residential units.

On the other hand, the sources in the estate office of Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) believe that the said residential units are extensive in terms of area and located in the most posh locations of the city. However, they amount to Pkr2,000 worth of monthly rent only, sources added. Sources further said that the government spends billions of rupees every year for the repair and maintenance of these residential units out of the pockets of the public.

Sources added that the bureaucrats of the Punjab Civil Secretariat have maintained their monopoly on these residential units while the officials of the authorities and autonomous bodies cannot even think of allotting houses in the GORs. This reflects on the reason behind employees and officers of the civil secretariat having more houses there.

They informed that the provincial capital has more residential areas for government employees and officers, but the GORs are always tempting for the officers because of their locations and sizes.

According to the documents obtained by the estate office of S&GAD, the total residential units in GOR-2 were 156. Out of these residential units, employees of the Civil Secretariat used 99, employees of other departments used 44, employees of Punjab Assembly used five, and judicial employees used only three.

The documents further revealed that in GOR-3, the total residential units were 315. Out of these residential units, employees of the Civil Secretariat used 174, employees of other departments used 76, employees of Punjab Assembly used eight, and judicial employees used 16.

Similarly, the total residential units in GOR-4 were 240. Out of these, employees of the Civil Secretariat used 120, employees of other departments used 40, employees of the Punjab Assembly used 11, and judiciary employees used 20.

According to documents, out of the total 100 residential units of GOR-5, a single unit was allotted to the employees of Punjab Assembly, nine were to the judicial employees while the rest residential 45 units were in the use of the employees of Civil Secretariat and 15 other departments.

The documents further stated that out of total 58 residential units of GOR-6, only one was allotted to the employees of Punjab Assembly, two were allotted to judicial employees, 51 to the employees of the civil secretariat, and 180 to the employees of other departments.

The documents also revealed that during the year 2014, a total of 58 residential units were allotted to the government officers and employees. In comparison to that, 40 units were allotted to the government officers and employees in the year 2015, 26 units in 2016, 45 units in 2017, 81 units in 2018, and 94 units in 2019 were allotted to government employees and officers.