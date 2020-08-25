ECP announces election on Bizenjo’s Senate seat on September 12

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced to hold polls on a Senate seat vacated after the death of the National Party leader Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

“The polling for the vacated Senate seat will be held on 12 September,” the ECP announced and appointed provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan as the returning officer (RO) for the polls.

The nomination forms for the seat could be submitted on August 27 and 28 and a final list of the candidates would be issued on September 5. The ECP announced that the candidates could withdraw their nomination forms by September 6.

It is pertinent to mention here that the chief of National Party and Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo passed away after his health worsened following lung cancer on August 20.