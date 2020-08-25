STOCKHOLM: Sidelining its customary selection process to acknowledge the greatest scientific breakthrough of the millennia, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has shortlisted nazariyati nuclear scientist Dr Sheikh Rasheed for the Nobel Prize in Physics for 2020.

Sources within the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences have informed The Dependent that they had to make the exception for Dr Rasheed in light of the great scientist finding a previously unexplored nazariyati dimension, which is all set to redefine theoretical nuclear physics and humankind’s understanding of the universe.

Sources further confirm that while Dr Rasheed has been shortlisted for his Two Nation Nuclear Theory (TNNT), the magnitude of his discovery mandates that the handing over of this year’s prize will be a mere formality.

“As far as the contribution to nuclear physics goes, Dr Rasheed’s TNNT is as big as Ernest Rutherford discovering the nucleus or publishing the retardation of the α particle from radium in passing through matter. Of course, this is retardation of a different kind,” said Francois Englert, the joint recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physics 2013, for ‘theoretical discovery of a mechanism that contributes to the understanding of the origin of mass of subatomic particles’, while talking to The Dependent.

Dr Rasheed’s TNNT stipulates that in addition to protons and neutrons, nucleons actually consist of morons as well, existing in multiple phases. The TNNT further underlines the usage of isolated-tropes, also known as isotropes, in ascertaining the instability central to nuclear decay.

As per TNNT fusion, two nuclei come into very close contact with each other, but are repelled if they belong to the same mazhabi nazariya. In TNNT fission, the opposite to fusion happens, and the nuclei can trace the opposing mazhabi nazariya to release huge amounts of energy.

Dr Rasheed is already garnering well-deserved plaudits as the world’s leading nuclear degenerate.