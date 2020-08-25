Dial down rhetoric

Concentrate on fundamentals

One can understand the need on the part of a ruling party to advertise its successes. Exaggerated claims however are likely to give birth to cynicism. That the current account balance recorded a surplus of $424 million in July has led the PM to tom-tom that the country’s economy has taken off. Several factors, some of a temporary nature, are responsible for a positive current account balance, like a decline in petroleum prices, funds transferred by offshore Pakistani to families in Pakistan in dire need due to the pandemic, and restricted imports.

The economy cannot simply take off with a 1.5-percent growth rate. The country cannot pay off its debts with a puny rise in exports. Business activity has yet to attain the pre-pandemic level. There are 2.2 million unemployed while the inflation rate is about 9 percent. Several businesses that closed down due to the pandemic might never open again on account of the backbreaking losses they had to undergo. Agriculture is expected to witness low growth in FY 2020 due to the failure to check locust infestation, that has damaged major crops, including cotton.

Chinese investments under the CPEC remain the only lifebuoy, and that too if the government performs its part of the job efficiently. Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked a group of leading Chinese businessmen to set up offices in Pakistan, assuring them that his government would accord the highest priority to providing facilitation to investors. But will it? While the PML(N) government raised the country’s power production capacity, the PTI administration should have improved the distribution system, which it failed to do. The ongoing power shutdowns all over the country in general, and Karachi in particular, act as disincentives for investors. Pakistan needs to impart skills training to its youthful manpower to attract foreign investors. The government is however more focused on recruiting the youth as the PTI’s Tiger Force, so as to use them as a political instrument.

The economy cannot take off unless the government develops the capacity to achieve its revenue targets. With five CBR chiefs appointed one after another in two years and the search for a sixth one continuing, the institution has failed to achieve its annual targets. Unless the fundamentals are looked after, minor improvements might not lead to a take-off.