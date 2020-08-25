Death toll rises to 13 in Sibbi van, truck collision

SIBBI: Two more persons who were injured in a collision between van and truck in Sibbi died on Sunday night, taking the death toll in the accident to 13.

According to details, a passenger van was heading towards Sibbi from Quetta when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the Karachi-Quetta Highway in Mathri area of Sibbi, killing 10 people including a woman and four children on the spot.

At least 18 other passengers also sustained injuries. Levies personnel and rescue officials rushed the dead bodies and injured to the DHQ Hospital Sibbi for medical assistance.

Rescue sources said that one injured died before reaching the hospital while two others succumbed to their wounds during treatment. Hospital sources said that the condition of several injured was critical.