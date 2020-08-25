Court to hear plea to unfreeze Shehbaz family assets tomorrow

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday asked the counsels of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif and his family member to deliver arguments to substantiate their claim to unfreeze Sharif assets.

Admin Judge Jawadul Hassan directed lawyers representing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president to appear at the next hearing on August 27 to put forth their arguments in the case.

Shehbaz stated in his plea that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) froze his family’s properties in utter disregard for the actual facts as assets cannot be frozen during the process of investigation.

He requested the accountability court to review its verdict of allowing the national graft buster to freeze the assets.

Last year on December 11, the accountability court had ordered authorities to freeze properties of the PML-N president and his family.

The court, in its verdict, directed the authorities concerned to freeze all assets of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, two wives of Shehbaz including Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani.

Moreover, the family members of Shehbaz were given 14 days to file objections. Prior to that, the anti-corruption watchdog submitted the complete record of the assets of the Shehbaz family.

According to the NAB report, the Shehbaz Sharif family accumulated assets of billions of rupees through money laundering.