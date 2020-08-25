Climate change and future of the world

The problem endangers life as we know it

By Abdul Shakoor Shah

Our mission should be to transfer Planet Earth to posterity at least in the same condition as we have got it. If we do not lend an ear to climatic changes in time, we will never be in the good books of posterity. Climate changes with their drastic effects will change the whole world, especially for the 2.6 billion poorest people of the world. It will also eliminate other living creatures. During last 40 years, animals and plants have dropped down 50 percent. According to ICUCN report, 20 to 30 percent of plants and animals are in danger and are likely to extinct soon due to climatic changes.

Oceans are the best source of absorbing heat, they have also fallen a victim to climatic changes. Since 1969, 700 meters of oceans have been getting warmer by an estimated temperature of ≠0.4° degree. NASA statistics show that from 1993 to 2016 the average melting rate of ice has been recorded at 280 billion tons annually, while in Antarctica during the same period 127 billion tons per annum melting of ice has been recorded.

Antarctica has recorded a 3 percent melting ratio during the last decade. Melting glaciers, boiling oceans, dying marine life and wildlife and increasing heat are the harbingers of climatic changes. We are fully responsible for inflicting it. Temperature is consistently increasing due to greenhouse gases. Juliet Georgia, USA, has the largest coil plant daily consuming 34,000 coils and is annually adding 25 million tons of CO 2 . Deforestation has been started in the Amazon forests for acquiring agricultural land. Scientists have been warning about the havoc of climatic changes since 1824 and later on in 1895. The fluctuating history of greenhouse gases is continuously increasing now. World temperature has been increasing during the last 150 years at an alarming rate. Volcano eruption, solar winds and other factors which cause climatic changes are contributing less than the human share. Volcano eruption causes only a two-percent effect on climate change. CO 2 has increased three percent since the Industrial Revolution. The changes which used to occur after centuries are happening in decades. The average temperature of the planet has booted up 9° higher than the Ice Age. There will be an estimated increase of 1 to 2.3 ft in oceans due to rapid melting of ice with an increase of 4 percent being able to can cause tsunamis. Severe weather conditions may further lead to devastating flood, drought, infertility and many more ills. Decrease in agricultural productivity and water scarcity hazards are anticipated. The year 2020 is the worst year in human history in regard to CO 2 increase in the atmosphere. According to NASA statistics, the world temperature in 2019 was 1.8° which has jumped to more than expected during 2020. The five warmest years in human history from 1880 to 2019 are from 2015 to 2020.

Humans are highly responsible by adding up 11 percent of greenhouse gases to the climatic changes as compared to 6 percent of the total added up by the other factors. It is also ironic that only three percent of total allocated funds to control climate change are used on natural solutions. We have to invest more in natural solutions to get rid of the monster. We have to plant and replant. Through plantation we can not only push the climate monster back to its den but we can also create more jobs than the oil and gas industry.

If the temperature continues increasing with its present ration, there is apprehension of 1.5 percent temperature increase in 2030 to 2052. During the previous century, eight islands were swallowed up by oceans. According to the Zoology Society of London, wildlife has dropped 40 percent during the past 40 years and from 1970 to 2014 fish, birds, reptiles and some other species have declined 60 percent. CO 2 is the biggest hazard in this regard, the amount of CO 2 which is estimated to be present since 1750, has been added up in the air during the last 40 years.

We are also consuming natural resources more than their production. The most fatal and perilous weather conditions of human history have occurred three percent more in the last two decades. Heavy rain spell has increased four percent, heat stroke 43 percent, drought 17percent, floods up to 16 percent. In 2018, 120,000 sq km of tropical forests were cut down which resulted in 11 percent more CO 2 in the world climate. We are going to add up 1 billion ton of plastic in the coming 20 years which will further intensify the situation. The UK has targeted to electrify motor cars by 2050 to avoid climate change.

We have the same dubious policy about climate change as we have over the Kashmir issue. The sword of climate change is hanging over our heads and we have not reached a satisfactory level yet. We have to review our climate policy 2011 and mould it in accordance with the present scenario. We are bound to take initiatives to nip the evil in the bud. We need to create and raise awareness; we have to prescribe chapters in our national curriculum about it. We can handle it by protecting natural resources along with plantation campaigns. The recent heavy spell of rains is a hint towards climate change. We need to turn an ear to this issue forthwith. The melting of ice on the Hindu Kush, Karakoram and Himalayan mountains may cause heavy floods which will mar our agriculture. This may further lead to population a shift. Although the planning commission has given valuable suggestions to tackle climate change, yet we need to get those file suggestions in practical form. If we try to ignore this grave issue, we are bound to face water shortage, economical degradation, and defensive and health problems along with a decline in agriculture and an increase in population shift in the near future. We have the time to ponder before taking the Trojan Horse into our fort. We must hit Achilles’ heel to win the battle against climate change.