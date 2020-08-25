Catastrophic blunder by India

India needs to stop before it is too late

Reportedly half a dozen political parties, four belonging to Indian-Occupied Kashmir and two to India, including the main opposition Congress Party, have come together and vowed to fight for the restoration of the special status of the state scrapped by the Modi regime last year. The signatories to the statement, including Farooq Abdullah, member of the Indian parliament and head of the oldest pro-Indian political party of the state, and Ghulam Abbas Mir, regional head of the Congress party, said that the measures taken by the Indian government last year were ‘grossly unconstitutional’ and had unrecognizably changed the relationship between the region and New Delhi. Calling the changes ‘spitefully shortsighted and unconstitutional’ they pledged to fight collectively to achieve their objective.

It is pertinent to point out that when BJP initiated a move in the Indian parliament to have Article 370 repealed, Congress strongly opposed the bill. One of its senior leader, P. Chidambaram, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha remarked, “Momentarily you may think you have scored a victory…drum beats, that you will hear on the streets, certainly will encourage you to believe that you have corrected a so-called injustice but history will prove you wrong…. and future generations will realize what a grave mistake this House is making today. This will be a catastrophic blunder. It is a sad day. This will be the black day.” He appealed to the Modi government not to ‘dismember the state’, terming it a cardinal blunder. Even pro-Indian politician of Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who have served as Chief Ministers of the state, condemned the repeal of Article 370. The latter admitted that it was a mistake on their part to prefer India over Pakistan. History cannot be decimated or reversed. Modi government has indeed made a historical and dangerous mistake.

Under Article 370 only the President of India could revoke the special status of the state on the advice of the constituent assembly of Jammu and Kashmir. Since the constituent assembly of Kashmir was dissolved in 1957 after adoption of the state constitution and replaced by a legislative assembly, the possibility of this article ever being revoked was foreclosed, which probably was the basis of the Indian Supreme Court decision that it could not be revoked as it had attained permanency. The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in its decision had also ruled out any such possibility. The Bill moved in the Indian Lok Saba, instead of the consent of the constituent or legislative assembly of Jummu and Kashmir, was based on the consent of the Indian appointed Governor of the state.

Congress leader Chidambaram indeed made a visionary prediction about the consequences of the repeal of Article 370. The Indian move is facing strict resistance by the people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir and reportedly 90 percent of the population has repudiated the unconstitutional action of the Modi government. The Indian government, fearing a strong backlash, has not only increased the number of security forces who are carrying out extra-judicial killings with impunity in the Valley, but has also imposed the longest ever lockdown in human history.

The world community has refused to accept Indian narrative that its action in Indian-Occupied Kashmir was her internal matter. The UNSC in its informal meetings, thrice since August 5, has reiterated that the solution of the Kashmir dispute should be found in conformity with the UN Charter and the relevant UN resolutions which is a vehement rejection of the Indian stance that Kashmir is its integral part. Kashmir remains a dispute waiting for its resolution in consonance with the UN resolutions, notwithstanding the fact that the UN and the global powers have not shown any credible interest in the implementation of those resolutions

The Indian government, in spite of its best efforts to keep the situation under wraps through her induced exchange of fire along the LoC and denial of access to the international media to the Valley, has failed to cover up its atrocities and oppression which continues unabated. The media has reported horrendous stories of persecution, killings and sufferings of the people of Kashmir who remain under siege and lockdown since 5 August 2019. International Human rights organizations like Amnesty international have regularly been compiling reports on that account. Even the UN Human Rights commission in its two successive reports has corroborated blatant violations of human rights in the state and recommended the constitution of a commission to probe the issue.

Calls to India for rescinding the action taken in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and concerns at the developing situation expressed by the international community, have also echoed. India thus is finding it very difficult to sell its narrative and convince the world about the legitimacy of her action, though some big powers in league with their allies are looking at the situation through the prism of their own strategic and commercial interests. Their hypocrisy is actually encouraging India to continue with her persecution of the people of Kashmir. India and her supporters in fact have a very short-sighted view of the situation, being unmindful that freedom movements cannot be suppressed and subdued through the barrel of the gun. History of freedom movements in the world and the continuing resistance to the Indian oppression and occupation since 1989 and after 5 August 1990 testify to this irrepressible reality.

India is also making a grave mistake by adopting a hostile posture against Pakistan and keeping the LoC hot. Reportedly it has violated the ceasefire agreement 1595 times during this year, targeting civilian population, provoking retaliatory action by Pakistan. India also committed the indiscretion of sending its planes across the border to hit non-existent and imaginary terrorist camps at Balakot. It could have easily led to an armed conflict between the two nuclear powers. However Pakistan showed remarkable restraint by not allowing the situation to get out of hand with the help of the friendly countries. Nevertheless it made a strong statement that it was ready and capable of thwarting any aggression. The situation continues to be volatile and the danger is that it has the potential of pushing the two countries towards an armed conflict or full-fledged war with horrible consequences for the region and the world at large.

The situation demands immediate intervention of the UN and the world community. Indian leaders also need to realize that their own security and prosperity is inextricably linked to peace in the region, particularly with Pakistan. That is only possible when they take a detour from the dangerous path that they are treading inebriated by RSS ideology of ‘Hindutva’, rescind the annexation of Indian-Occupied Kashmir to the Indian Union and give the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir. If they fail to show foresight it would surely prove to be a catastrophic blunder by India, as rightly pointed out by P. Chidambaram.