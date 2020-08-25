CAA issues new SOPs for domestic, international flights

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for domestic and international flight operations amid coronavirus pandemic.

Director air transport of the CAA issued a notification of the SOPs, announcing that they would remain effective from August 26 to December 31, 2020, and would also be applicable on the chartered flights operating from within the country. The SOPs are given below.

Only passengers and airport staff will be allowed to go beyond the parking area and no protocol will be allowed. Protocols of any sort will remain suspended for the passengers and they could only be dropped before the departure lounge of the airport.

The plane would be disinfected before departure. The crew members would be bound to wear PPE kits, surgical flights and gloves during the flight.

The managers of the country-wide airports have been made responsible for implementing upon the fresh guidelines. The airlines will be bound to provide complete details of the passengers to the airports

Health department officials would perform coronavirus tests of all passengers. All luggage and cargo shall be disinfected by the airline soon after landing. Boarding passes shall be issued with a gap of at least one adjacent seat. All the passengers are required to wear surgical masks throughout the duration of the flight.