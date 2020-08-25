‘Are coaches on pleasure trip?’: Sohail blasts poor performance in England tour

LAHORE: Former captain Aamer Sohail slammed the coaching department led by Misbahul Haq after a poor performance in the third Test against England.

After an insipid bowling performance in the first innings, in which England declared for 583/8, Pakistan were bundled out for 273 and were asked to follow-on.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Sohail directed the blames on lack of strategies from players, but also directed shots at the coaching department.

“I saw a little effort in this match from Yasir Shah. He used his driving arm better but unluckily he again conceded more than 150 runs. This has become a feature of Yasir Shah’s bowling that he is conceding more than 150 runs whenever he bowls a long spell. If your bowler concedes so many runs and doesn’t dismiss too many batsmen, your chances become very less,” he said.

“Coming to Naseem Shah, he does not have a repeatable action. The follow-through of his arm is not consistent. And I have been saying repeatedly that it has been such a long time for our coaches but you don’t see any improvement.

“And when we talk about Shaheen Afridi, he should have improved but you can see a decline happening suddenly,” Sohail added.

“So whose task is this? Why have the coaches been kept? Are they there for a pleasure trip? If they want to go on a pleasure trip, they should be sent on a world tour and let the players continue to play as they are doing,” he added.

“I have been talking repeatedly about Sohail Khan. There was a reason for that. If you have to play Mohammad Abbas in a Test match just for a couple of wickets and then he doesn’t have a chance to get batsmen out with the new ball, then why are you playing him.

“Three batsmen are already dismissed. Let’s hope that the incoming batsmen perform better. This is a very big chance for Fawad Alam. It is a very easy pitch and there is not much for the bowlers,” Sohail further opined.

Pakistan are trailing 1-0 in the three-match Test series and the third Test is a must-win for them in order to level the series.