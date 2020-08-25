Appointment of advisers is PM’s prerogative, IHC declares

ISLAMABAD: While hearing a case pertaining to the appointment of Mirza Shahzad Akbar as a special assistant to the prime minister on accountability and interior, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah Tuesday noted that the government’s head can appoint anyone as an adviser as per the Constitution.

The high court chief justice was hearing a petition which challenged Akbar’s appointment as a special assistant. The petition urged the court to declare the appointment null and void, arguing that Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa had also questioned Akbar’s credentials and his appointment.

The petition filed in the IHC further alleged that Akbar was “using political influence”.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah remarked: “If the prime minister did not appoint a qualified person as his adviser, it is his prerogative.”

In his arguments, the petitioner’s counsel Amanullah Kinrani argued that the appointment of unelected members was against the National Assembly’s rules, at which Justice Minallah said: “Constitutionally, the prime minister can appoint anyone as an adviser.”

“Shahzad Akbar is part of the federal cabinet,” Kinrani said.

Justice Minallah said that the IHC, in its ruling in a case pertaining to the sugar scam, had said that Akbar “cannot be a part of the federal cabinet”.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that during Monday’s sitting of the National Assembly, Akbar had answered questions even though ministers were present. He further said that according to the rules of business, accountability is an independent institution.

“What has happened now to cause fear that he [Akbar] is interfering in NAB?” the IHC chief justice inquired.

The petitioner said that those anti-corruption laws have been separated from the accountability institution, at which Justice Minallah said: “Merely naming [something] does not prove interference.”

“Did he [Akbar] interfere in the matters of NAB chairman? Did he interfere in FIA? You have not presented any such thing to us.”

Justice Minallah noted that the prime minister was answerable to the parliament, adding: “We should strengthen the parliament.”

He further said that if the matter was related to the rule of law, the petitioner should take it to the relevant bar councils.

“Lack of governance and lack of implementation of laws cause some issues,” he said and added: “Instead of investing time in such matters, shouldn’t we allot it to common petitioners?”

The high court reserved its verdict on the case.